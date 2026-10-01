Week after SIR process, Odisha’s chief electoral officer opts for voluntary retirement

R S Gopalan said he has already completed 25 years in service and his decision to take VRS is purely for personal reasons. (Photo: X/@OdishaCEO)

Odisha’s chief electoral officer R S Gopalan has applied for voluntary retirement from service, days after the completion of the SIR process in the state.

Gopalan, a 2001-batch IAS officer, said he had opted for VRS for personal reasons, which have nothing to do with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Gopalan applied for voluntary retirement on Wednesday — around two years prior to his superannuation from service.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Gopalan said he has already completed 25 years in service and his decision to take VRS is purely for personal reasons.

“It has nothing to do with the SIR. In Odisha, we have successfully completed the SIR exercise and I discharged my duty impartially. There was absolutely no pressure from anyone,” said Gopalan.