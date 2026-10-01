Week after SIR process, Odisha’s chief electoral officer opts for voluntary retirement

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
Odisha’s chief electoral officer R S Gopalan has applied for voluntary retirement from service, days after the completion of the SIR process in the state.
Gopalan, a 2001-batch IAS officer, said he had opted for VRS for personal reasons, which have nothing to do with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Originally from Tamil Nadu, Gopalan applied for voluntary retirement on Wednesday — around two years prior to his superannuation from service.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Gopalan said he has already completed 25 years in service and his decision to take VRS is purely for personal reasons.
“It has nothing to do with the SIR. In Odisha, we have successfully completed the SIR exercise and I discharged my duty impartially. There was absolutely no pressure from anyone,” said Gopalan.
Responding to Gopalan’s VRS application, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Arun Sahoo said that at a time when the Chief Election Commissioner is facing public outrage over exclusion of several names from the electoral roll, the decision of Odisha CEO has raised many questions.
“He wouldn’t have applied for VRS had there not been pressure from the state government,” Sahoo said.
Serving as CEO and principal secretary of Odisha’s excise department, Gopalan was scheduled to retire in September 2028.
Sources said Gopalan had expressed his desire to apply for VRS in September but was waiting for the SIR process to be completed. The final electoral roll in Odisha was published on September 21. He may opt for some private sector now, they added.
The total number of voters in Odisha went down from 3.33 crore, before the SIR began, to 3.16 crore in the final roll.
After the CEO published the final electoral roll, Opposition parties alleged that names of many genuine voters were excluded.
Meanwhile, a senior state government official said following approval by the state government, Gopalan’s VRS application will be sent to the government of India for approval. “Once the Centre clears his VRS application, he will be relieved from duty,” said an official.
Gopalan’s decision to quit from the IAS came months after another young IPS officer posted in Odisha, Jagmohan Meena from the 2013-batch, resigned from service citing “personal reasons”.