‘Wrongful deletion’ of 9.8 lakh names during pre-SIR exercise in Odisha, CEO orders strict verification

A letter issued by the additional CEO to all EROs stated that in death cases, names of deceased electors shall be deleted only after due verification and following prescribed procedure. (Source: File/Representational)

Amid allegations of ‘wrongful deletion’ of around 9.8 lakh names during electoral mapping before the Odisha leg of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the chief electoral officer (CEO) has ordered strict verification before preparing the final roll.

Officials in the CEO office confirmed that a substantial number of complaints have been received regarding wrongful deletion of names, including cases where electors were found to be present and instances where booth level officers (BLO) had neither conducted field visits nor carried out proper verification prior to deletion. The elector mapping process was carried out from January to March.

Following voter concerns, the CEO office has received around two lakh Form-7 applications (objection form for proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing roll) after April 2, which have been kept on hold.