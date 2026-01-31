CBI books its own officer for ‘running protection and extortion racket’ in Odisha

He is alleged to have taken bribes to protect another accused, who the CBI claimed had offered favours to coal transporters and lifters in lieu of money.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarJan 31, 2026 05:39 PM IST
CBI arrest its own officerThe CBI ASI is alleged to have collected protection money by using bank accounts of family members, such as his wife and son. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The CBI has booked its own assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is posted in Bhubaneswar, for allegedly running a “protection and extortion” syndicate in the coal-bearing areas of Odisha.

The agency’s New Delhi office has registered a case under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining of bribes by a public servant and bribing a public servant by a private person.

The accused ASI was identified as Prashanta Kumar Pallei. The CBI also booked Sarada Prasad Sethy, posted as the dispatch officer with the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

As per the CBI’s FIR registered on January 28, Sethy allegedly collected bribe money from different transporters and coal lifters in return for favouring them by way of either dispatching an extra load of coal or providing them with high-grade coal by passing it off as low-grade.

Also Read | Expired lease, suspended blasting clearance: Odisha quarry where cave-in killed workers was operating ‘illegally’

Sethy was allegedly running the racket by paying protection money to the CBI ASI, the FIR said.

The CBI ASI allegedly took bribes from Sethy on a regular basis on the pretext of protecting him from the clutches of agencies, including the CBI, as well as for extending other favours, the FIR said. It also alleged that Pallei has ensured the posting of Sethy in his present location at the Garjanbahal open cast project in Basundhara Area by threatening the general manager concerned.

The CBI ASI is alleged to have collected protection money by using bank accounts of family members, such as his wife and son, CBI sources said. The agency’s officials said there was evidence of multiple transactions between June and September 2025.

Story continues below this ad

As per prima facie inquiry, the agency also found that the accused ASI asked Sethy to dig up any faults of senior officials from other projects and to reveal information about other big contractors and coal-lifters operating in the area, “allegedly to trap them and to collect money from them,” officials said.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during BJP workers' meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up Kolkata warehouse fire, BJP won't let it happen: Amit Shah
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement