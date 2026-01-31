CBI books its own officer for ‘running protection and extortion racket’ in Odisha

The CBI ASI is alleged to have collected protection money by using bank accounts of family members, such as his wife and son. (File Photo)

The CBI has booked its own assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is posted in Bhubaneswar, for allegedly running a “protection and extortion” syndicate in the coal-bearing areas of Odisha.

The agency’s New Delhi office has registered a case under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining of bribes by a public servant and bribing a public servant by a private person.

The accused ASI was identified as Prashanta Kumar Pallei. The CBI also booked Sarada Prasad Sethy, posted as the dispatch officer with the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

As per the CBI’s FIR registered on January 28, Sethy allegedly collected bribe money from different transporters and coal lifters in return for favouring them by way of either dispatching an extra load of coal or providing them with high-grade coal by passing it off as low-grade.