For a week, he changed cities. Then his phone gave the Odisha murder suspect away

After allegedly killing his 76-year-old employer last week, Balabhadra Maharana kept switching cities, moving through Puri, Kolkata, Raipur, Panipat and Surat to evade arrest. But he made one crucial mistake — he allegedly kept switching on his phone, helping the police track his location.

This eventually helped the Odisha Police trace him to a bus in Gujarat’s Vadodara. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of Kunjalata Nanda, in whose house he had been working as a caretaker for the past several months.

Maharana emerged as the prime suspect after he was allegedly captured on CCTV fleeing the crime scene. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that he had fled with jewellery and cash from the deceased’s house.