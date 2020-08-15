Odisha caps rates for COVID care at private healthcare facilities

The Dedicated COVID hospitals (DCH) and the Dedicated COVID healthcare centres (DCHC) will be reimbursed at a rate of Rs 2,950 to Rs 18,000 depending on the use of medical equipment

The Odisha government has approved a standardised rate for reimbursement for the treatment of coronavirus patients at COVID care facilities run by private hospitals by capping the charges by the private medical facilities. The rate for treating COVID-19 patients at private healthcare centres which the state government will reimburse, has been fixed at Rs 4,750 per day per isolation bed, Rs 17,000 per ICU bed and Rs 18,000 per ventilator use.

On August 8, the state government through an order had allowed the admission of COVID patients at private hospitals for treatment. The decision for the standardised rates of the various consumable costs was taken following a recommendation from a technical team of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after observing the costs incurred there for treating COVID patients.

The Dedicated COVID hospitals (DCH) and the Dedicated COVID healthcare centres (DCHC) will be reimbursed at a rate of Rs 2,950 to Rs 18,000 depending on the use of medical equipment with respect to the condition and severity of the disease. The order also states that for patients lodged at COVID care centres (CCC) with no or mild symptoms, private entities can not charge more than Rs 2,000 per patient per day.

Depending on the type of bed and facility, the prices have been fixed per day per bed cost, laundry, sanitizers, food, medicines, PPE, mask, investigations, consumables and doctor on call. For General bed facility at aDCH or DCHC, the bed cost has been fixed at Rs 1200 to 3000, the consolidated consumable cost per patient has been fixed at Rs 1750 which includes PPE costs of Rs 500, at a DCH with ICU the cost for bed ranges from Rs 2000 to 5000 and the cost of consumables at Rs 12000 with PPE costs at 1500. For ICU with a ventilator, the bed costs remain the same as previous while the consumables charge increases to Rs 13,000 with an additional charge of Doctor on call facility. And at a COVID care centre, the bed costs and consumables cost have been capped at Rs 1000 each.

No patient will be deprived of treatment due to lack of money: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address to people after unfurling the national flag at the Exhibition ground on the occasion of Independence Day Friday paid tribute to corona warriors and assured that no person in the state will be deprived of proper treatment due to lack of money.

“The state government is determined to provide treatment to all COVID patients and we have taken concrete measures to provide all healthcare facilities free of cost. No person will be deprived of treatment due to lack of money. It is our mission to provide the best treatment to people who are infected with the virus. Every life is valuable for us,” he said while stating that he was confident that the battle against the virus will end soon.

“Coronavirus has emerged as a challenge not only for India but also for the entire world. The situation will improve only when a vaccine is available for common people and I have faith that we will come out as a winner in the battle against the virus,” he said. Enlisting the various measures undertaken by the state government, Patnaik said that the government has set up dedicated COVID hospitals in various districts of the state and have also started plasma therapy and opened plasma banks.

