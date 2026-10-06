Campus polls return in Odisha after 8 years. Why all 3 parties are hopeful

Campuses across Odisha are bracing for a fresh bout of political activities after the state government announced the return of students’ union polls in degree colleges and universities after an eight-year gap on Monday.

Student wings of major political parties such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) swung into action, reviving their campus networks and stepping up outreach activities.

The students’ union polls are also being closely watched by all three major political parties, which see the event as an opportunity to connect with the Gen Z voters, understand their concerns and cultivate their support.