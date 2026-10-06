Campus polls return in Odisha after 8 years. Why all 3 parties are hopeful

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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Campuses across Odisha are bracing for a fresh bout of political activities after the state government announced the return of students’ union polls in degree colleges and universities after an eight-year gap on Monday.
Student wings of major political parties such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) swung into action, reviving their campus networks and stepping up outreach activities.
The students’ union polls are also being closely watched by all three major political parties, which see the event as an opportunity to connect with the Gen Z voters, understand their concerns and cultivate their support.
For political parties, success in the campus polls could also be viewed as a measure of their acceptance among young voters and an indication of the extent of support they enjoy among the student community.
According to a notification issued by the state higher education department on Monday, students’ union elections will be held in all colleges on October 15. The state’s higher education minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, announced the decision following a meeting with chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
“The decision to hold campus polls is a key step towards nurturing youth leadership in our state. Reviving campus polls was also one of our major promises in the election manifesto. After our party formed the government, it took us some time to review the situation on campuses. This year, the poll will be held across campuses,” said the higher education minister.
The decision to complete the entire process within 10 days has been taken to prevent violence on the campuses, said officials.
Campus polls in Odisha were last held in 2017.
The students’ wings of various political parties were also demanding the revival of student body polls, with the National Student Union of India — the students wing of the Congress – meeting the higher education minister to demand student body polls.
Euphoria swept campuses following the announcement of the students’ union polls: the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), launched marches across campuses to thank the state government for the decision.
The decision has also triggered a political slugfest, with BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal criticising the former BJD government for not holding campus polls for a long period. He said the previous BJD government didn’t want to encourage youth leadership.
BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo said the campus poll was suspended during the BJD regime due to various reasons such as COVID-19 and that it had “always supported student body polls”.