scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll: BJD’s Alaka Mohanty takes early lead over BJP, Congress candidates

After the first round of counting, BJD's Alaka Mohanty had secured 4,733 votes followed by BJP candidate Radharani Panda with 1,144 votes, and Congress nominee getting 1,014 votes. There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray.

By: Express Web Desk | Bhubaneshwar |
June 3, 2022 11:49:05 am
The EVM vote counting was taken up after the counting of postal ballots. The counting process is expected to go on until 3 pm. (Representational)

Counting of votes is underway for the bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly segment in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district amid tight security. Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Alaka Mohanty registered an early lead over her BJP rival in the first round.

Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Jharsuguda Engineering College, and a total of 20 rounds of counting will be held, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S K Lohani said.

After the first round of counting, BJD’s Alaka Mohanty had secured 4,733 votes followed by BJP candidate Radharani Panda with 1,144 votes, and Congress nominee Kishore Patel, who got 1,014 votes. There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray.

The counting process is expected to go on until 3 pm.

Best of Express Premium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
More Premium Stories >>

The polling at the Brajrajnagar Assembly elections took place on May 31, during which over 2.14 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in 279 polling booths. The byoll was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

A three-tier security arrangement comprising Central Reserve Police Force, State Armed Police and District Executive Force is in place at the counting centre, Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain said.

(With inputs from PTI)

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement