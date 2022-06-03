Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll: BJD’s Alaka Mohanty takes early lead over BJP, Congress candidates

Counting of votes is underway for the bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly segment in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district amid tight security. Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Alaka Mohanty registered an early lead over her BJP rival in the first round.

Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Jharsuguda Engineering College, and a total of 20 rounds of counting will be held, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S K Lohani said.

After the first round of counting, BJD’s Alaka Mohanty had secured 4,733 votes followed by BJP candidate Radharani Panda with 1,144 votes, and Congress nominee Kishore Patel, who got 1,014 votes. There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray.

The counting process is expected to go on until 3 pm.

The polling at the Brajrajnagar Assembly elections took place on May 31, during which over 2.14 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in 279 polling booths. The byoll was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

A three-tier security arrangement comprising Central Reserve Police Force, State Armed Police and District Executive Force is in place at the counting centre, Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain said.

(With inputs from PTI)