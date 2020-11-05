Odisha braces for second wave of Covid-19 in December

Door to door screening by health officials in Odisha (Express photo)

Odisha is bracing for a possible second wave of Covid-19 during the second week of December despite recording encouraging numbers over the last few days.

The projection was made after studying second waves in other countries, an official said.

At a review meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressed on vigilance, citing the examples of Kerala and Delhi where cases have seen a resurgence. “In order to avoid the second phase of the infection, we need to strictly adhere to the safety rules, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing our hands,” he said.

The projections suggest that if there is a second wave in the state, it will be between December 15 and January 15.

Odisha’s positivity rate of under 3 per cent—seen over the last three days—is well below the national average of around 7 per cent. The recovery rate is 45.32 per cent, higher than the national average. The toll has dropped to 0.7 per cent. On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,474 new cases, with the active case count at 13,919.

A technical expert team has been constituted to figure out possible scenarios and to prepare for the possible second wave, said Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, PK Mohapatra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd