Cyclone Fani: Massive evacuation underway as Odisha braces for storm; 203 trains cancelled

Cyclone Fani approaches Odisha coast earlier than expected: All flights to and from Bhubaneswar airport on May 3, over 200 trains stand cancelled. Who all will be affected by the extreme cyclonic storm, what are the relief measures. Here's all you need to know

Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani: Trains cancelled, evacuations underway; All you need to know
Indian fishermen attempt to bring their boat ashore amid strong winds at Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district of eastern Odisha (AP Photo)

India is bracing for an extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani as it moves closer to coastal Odisha, ahead of its expected time. The storm, which is being seen as the country’s worst cyclone in five years, is likely to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal upon its landfall on Friday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday visited Special Relief Organisation office to review preparedness, and appealed to people to remain indoors until the cyclonic storm passes.

Cyclone Fani’s landfall, which was earlier expected to hit Odisha at 5:30 PM Friday tomorrow, is now expected to hit the state earlier at 12 pm-2 pm.

As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fani lay centred over West Central Bay of Bengal about 430 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, 225 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 650 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal.

Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani: Trains cancelled, evacuations underway; All you need to know
NDRF pre-positions 54 rescue and relief teams in wake of cyclone Fani

It is likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast near Puri on May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph and gusting up to 200 kmph.

The IMD has forecast rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in coastal Odisha and the interior districts of the state on May 3.

Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Leaves of doctors, health staff cancelled in Odisha till May 15
Puri: Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters at Puri beach (PTI Photo)

Helpline numbers-

Here are the Railways and control room emergency helpline numbers

Who will be affected by Cyclone Fani?

An estimated 10,000 villages and 52 towns in Odisha will be affected by the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Fani’, the home ministry said. A total of 11.5 lakh people in Odisha will have to be moved to safer areas. Of them, about 3.3 lakh people have already been shifted.

At least 14 Odisha districts – Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar – are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, which
is also likely to impact Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone is likely to hit Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam districts.

An estimated 10,000 villages and 52 towns in Odisha will be hit by the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Fani’

Explained: Why Cyclone Fani is an unusual storm

Railways cancel 223 trains

Around 223 trains, along Odisha coastline of Kolkata-Chennai route, have been cancelled till May 4, in the wake of the emergence of the cyclone while three special trains have been put into service to ferry stranded passengers from affected areas.

The trains, which have been cancelled, include Howrah-Chennai Central Coromandal Express, Patna-Eranakulam Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express.

The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanan Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express, which had to begin their journeys Thursday have been cancelled.

A special train has started from Puri at 12 noon, going towards Shalimar in Kolkata. It has reserved as well as unreserved accommodation. It will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar Road, Bhadrak, Baleswar and Kharagpur. The other two special trains will ferry passengers from Puri to Howrah.

Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani: Trains cancelled, evacuations underway; All you need to know
This Wednesday, May 1, 2019 photo provided by NASA shows a satellite view of Cyclone Fani. (NASA via AP)

Flights to and from Bhubaneswar cancelled

All flights to and from Bhubaneswar airport on May 3 stand cancelled on account of cyclone Fani. No flight will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm of May 3 and 6 pm of May 4 due to cyclone Fani, the DGCA said.

“Due to Cyclone Fani, IndiGo flights to or from Bhubaneshwar have been disrupted. Flights later in the evening on May 02, 2019 are likely to be affected and all flights operating on May 03, 2019 stand cancelled. We will continue to review the situation and provide real-time updates on our social platforms. We request passengers to check the flight status before leaving home and reach out to our customer care numbers (9910383838 / 01246173838) for queries,” reads the press release of IndiGo airlines.

Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said all authorities concerned have been alerted so that they are ready to deal with cyclone ‘Fani’ and all airlines have been requested to offer assistance in rescue and relief operations.

