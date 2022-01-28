Odisha: BJP Zilla Parishad candidate goes missing, points finger at BJD

Five days after a BJP Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidate from Kalimela block of Malkangiri district in Odisha remained untraceable, the party on Thursday lodged a complaint with the local police alleging involvement of a home guard.

Rina Kabasi, a civil engineer graduate who quit her job in the Railways to contest the zilla parishad elections on a BJP ticket, reportedly went missing on January 23. According to her family members, she submitted an application for withdrawal of her nomination on January 23 and has not returned home since then.

In Tumbaguda village, a remote village of Kalimela block, Rina’s brother Bhima said, “She was being asked to withdraw her nomination but she had decided not to. On Wednesday, one person who identified himself as Sudhir Kumar Swain and works as a homeguard had come home and given a blank cheque to us. We had denied the offer but we suspect that he is behind my sister’s disappearance.”

Based on this, the BJP block unit on Thursday lodged a complaint against Sudhir. “Rina was a strong contender for our party. She was repeatedly forced to withdraw her nomination. But she did not give in to the monetary offers by the BJD. We suspect that the BJD is behind her disappearance and used this said person as an agent. We have demanded that this person be identified and arrested at the earliest,” BJP’s Kalimela mandal president Ratnakar Panigrahi said.

BJD however has denied any involvement in the disappearance of the candidate. Chitrakonda MLA and BJD district president Purna Chandra Baka denied the charges leveled by BJP. “These allegations are baseless. The police must investigate the matter,” he said.

“We have received a written complaint and are looking into the matter. The home guard is absent absent from duty since the last one year and proceedings against him as per rules is underway,” Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said.