Odisha: BJP rakes up four-year-old corruption allegation against BJD strongman Pradeep Maharathy

The Odisha unit of the BJP on Monday revived an allegation against ex-BJD Minister and current Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, claiming he had captured land near his farmhouse that was valued at Rs 100 crore.

Maharathy, a powerful minister in the previous BJD government, was kept out of government formation after BJD resoundingly won the state assembly election in May. In January, Maharathy resigned from as Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister in the wake of pressure from Opposition parties over his remarks in connection with the acquittal of two persons accused of the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Pipli in 2011.

In April, he was arrested on charges of attacking the Election Commission’s (EC) flying squad during an inspection of his farmhouse in the middle of elections.

“Pradeep Maharthy has captured government land worth over Rs 100 crore and annexed it to his Hunkeipur farmhouse at Podaguna Mouja, Panidola Gram Panchayat. In 2015, there was a High Court case in this matter. The Court directed the Collector to take a decision, but till today the Collector has not”, said state BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

A copy of the Court order, provided by the BJP, states “liberty is given to the Petitioner to file a representation before the Collector Puri…This Court has not expressed any opinions on the merits of the case”.

“They are talking about 5T, but their ex-Minister has captured land. This is astonishing”, he added.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh did not offer a comment on the matter. “I have no information through official channels, but I will look into the matter”, said Odisha Revenue Minister Sudama Marandi, when questioned if his department was going to take up the issue.

An unfazed Maharathy told journalists, “Let them say what they want. The government will look into the matter”.

BJP taking on Maharathy has raised eyebrows, as he has been taking to task his own party and government on various issues. Maharathy has criticized Ministers Pratap Jena for villages without piped drinking water. He has previously had verbal duels with Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and BJD Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick.