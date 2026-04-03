Odisha BJP, BJD leaders unite in demanding rollback of move to shrink East Coast Railway

The Palasa-Ichchapuram stretch, though geographically located in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, has been administered under the Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is headquartered in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo)

The Railway Board’s decision to bring the Palasa-Ichchapuram section under the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone is facing opposition in Odisha, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and the Opposition BJD demanding a rollback.

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The Palasa-Ichchapuram stretch, though geographically located in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, has been administered under the Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is headquartered in Bhubaneswar, since ECoR’s creation in 1996 under Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The Railway Board has now directed both SCoR and ECoR to revise their boundary accordingly, a move that will expand the Visakhapatnam-headquartered SCoR’s geographical reach while reducing ECoR’s revenue base.