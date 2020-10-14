Odisha: BJD workers protest as party declares bypoll candidates

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

HOURS AFTER the BJD announced candidates for bypolls to the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol constituencies on November 3, supporters of former minister and district party president Rabindra Jena staged protests outside the BJD’s local and panchayat offices and other areas.

The protests began late on Monday night and continued till Tuesday after the BJD fielded a fresh candidate — former ward councillor Swarup Kumar Das — from the Balasore Sadar constituency. This did not go down well with supporters of Jena, who was in the race for the ticket along with his wife Suhasini and other leaders.

Jena has distanced himself from the protests. “The BJD is a disciplined party and CM Naveen Patnaik gives utmost importance to discipline… the situation is undoubtedly tense but under control… we must collectively respect the decision,” Jena said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.