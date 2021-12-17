Odisha: Bank account of wife of senior IPS officer hacked, Rs 10 lakh withdrawn

The bank account belonging to a senior IPS officer’s wife was hacked into by fraudsters and a huge amount withdrawn. According to a complaint filed by Anuja Tripathy, wife of senior IPS officer Susanta Nath, Rs 10 lakh were withdrawn from her salary account over a period of two years. Tripathy also mentioned that she did not receive any SMS alerts for these withdrawals because of which she was unaware of the transactions until recently.

In her complaint filed with the State Crime Branch, Tripathy also mentioned that she was not actively using this particular account of hers. In March 2019, for the first time she had complained regarding an unauthorised transaction in her account when Rs 2,000 were credited without her knowledge. Back then she had informed the bank and blocked her debit card. A month later after thorough verification by the bank, her cards were restored.

The complaint further states that there were at least 31 unauthorized transactions between 2019 and now, which were outside her knowledge. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The investigation is still in a preliminary stage,” a Crime Branch official said. He further added that either someone remotely hacked into the account or had access to the pin and log in details of the account.

The incident comes within days of unidentified cyber fraudsters attempting to cheat Crime Branch’s seniormost official Sanjeeb Panda. The accused allegedly sent him a message impersonating his friends and asking for money for medical bills.

In November, the Whatsapp account of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC)’s CEO and additional secretary of the state Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) department Manoj Kumar Pattnaik was hacked. A Nigerian national, was arrested in the case from Bangalore.