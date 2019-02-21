Odisha Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Farmers’ outfit calls for 12-hour shutdown; Congress, BJP give support

Odisha Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Farmers’ outfit calls for 12-hour shutdown; Congress, BJP give supporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/odisha-bandh-today-live-farmers-outfit-nnks-congress-bjd-bjp-naveen-patnaik-5594005/
Odisha Bandh Today, 21st February 2019 Live News Updates: The farmers’ outfit, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state demanding a proper minimum support price (MSP) on paddy pension for the farmers. They have received support from both the Opposition parties the Congress and the BJP.
The state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik had announced his party’s support to the outfit’s bandh call on Tuesday saying that the farmers are their top priority. While the BJP too has extended their support to NNKS’s bandh call saying that the state government has always throttled the farmers’ voice. “The farmers have rights to express their opinion and protest in a democracy. The state government has time and again tried to throttle their voice. We will protest the anti-farmer policies of the state government,” Panda was quoted by PTI.
The convenor of NNKS Akshya Kumar told PTI that they were forced to give the bandh call after their demands were rejected by Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. The state government had appealed to the outfit to refrain from organising the bandh on February 21 in view of the annual high school examination, which has been rejected.
The outfit has rejected the state governments appeal to refrain from organising a 12-hour bandh on February 21 in view of the annual high school examination.“We have given a 12-hour bandh call on Thursday. The government’s plea is aimed to foil our agitation. The NNKS is sensitive towards the examination and therefore vehicles carrying examination-related materials will not be detained,” Kumar said.