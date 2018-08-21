Congress meet on Odisha candidates

Follow Us:
Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneswar | Published: August 21, 2018 3:48:58 am
The party is likely to announce names of 50 candidates by August end.

The Odisha Congress on Monday held its first meeting to select the first list of candidates for the May 2019 Assembly elections. The party is likely to announce names of 50 candidates by August end.

“We had the first meeting, where we were deciding parameters for selecting candidates,” Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said. He added that the names of 50 candidates will be revealed before the end of this month.

Sources said the early announcement may be a bulwark against the BJD and BJP, which they allege are using their respective governments in the state and Centre to shower schemes on the electorate.

