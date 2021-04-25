Odisha announces free vaccines to all above 18 years of age

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free vaccination for all people in the age bracket of 18-44 years. “Those in the age group of 18-44 years will not have to spend a single rupee for Covid vaccination as the state will pay for it,” Patnaik announced as he reiterated and emphasised on COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid lockdown in the state.

As per the announcement made, around 2 crore people aged 18-44 years will be vaccinated for free. “Orders for the procurement have already been placed and the government will spend around Rs 2,000 crore for the purpose,” the CM said.

The state is also set to procure 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), Bhubaneswar, will be the nodal agency for this procurement.

Odisha on Sunday reported 6,116 Covid-19 cases while seven patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, the state has logged 4,07,457 positive cases, while the death toll stands at 1,988. The active cases in the state stood at 45,949 while 3,59,467 patients have recovered so far.

As per the government data, Khordha district recorded the maximum 875 cases in the state. The state has so far tested a total of 98,34,487 samples including 41,017 on Saturday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 4.08 per cent.