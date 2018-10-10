Odisha-Andhra cyclone Titli LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert in state

Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 7:53:20 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Odisha Tuesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm, Titli, and was moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. “Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards from tonight and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday,” PTI quoted director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas, as saying.

The IMD bulletin said while wind speeds would reach 100 kmph along south Odisha coast, it would remain within 75 kmph in the north. Titli is centered at about 530 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued an alert to all coastal districts and collectors have been asked to make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas

Fishermen along the coast and central and north Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into sea till Friday.

Rainfall is predicted in North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad. The Odisha government has also issued a storm surge warning, stating that low-lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha and Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh may be inundated during the time of Titli’s landfall.

Fishermen along the coast and central and north Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into sea till Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in south coastal Odisha’s Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts from Wednesday. Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

Around 300 boats have been arranged ahead of the storm for assistance in the rescue operation and all 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept on standby.

