Odisha-Andhra cyclone Titli LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert in state

Rainfall is predicted in North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad. The Odisha government has also issued a storm surge warning, stating that low-lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha and Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh may be inundated during the time of Titli’s landfall.

Fishermen along the coast and central and north Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into sea till Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in south coastal Odisha’s Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts from Wednesday. Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

Around 300 boats have been arranged ahead of the storm for assistance in the rescue operation and all 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept on standby.