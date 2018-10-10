Odisha-Andhra cyclone Titli LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert in state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Odisha Tuesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm, Titli, and was moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. “Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards from tonight and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday,” PTI quoted director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas, as saying.
The IMD bulletin said while wind speeds would reach 100 kmph along south Odisha coast, it would remain within 75 kmph in the north. Titli is centered at about 530 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued an alert to all coastal districts and collectors have been asked to make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas