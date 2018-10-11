Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Eight people dead in Andhra Pradesh, power supply affected
Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Eight people dead in Andhra Pradesh, power supply affected

Cyclone Title LIVE UPDATES: Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi announced that all schools, colleges and anganwadis would remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 3:29:02 pm
Cyclone Title LIVE UPDATES: Trees, electric poles uprooted as severe storm makes landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur Cyclone Title LIVE UPDATES: View of deserted Gopalpur beach, in Ganjam, before the landfall. (PTI)

Cyclone Titli made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha early Thursday morning, with surface wind speeds of 126 kmph, reported news agency PTI. However, the Odisha government claimed to have achieved the “Mission Zero Casualty”, a target set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, even as heavy rainfall lashed at least five districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at several places across the state. Read in Bangla.

“There has been no report of any deaths (due to the cyclone) so far. Mission Zero Casualty has been achieved,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told reporters. He added that the government is monitoring rainfall in various parts of the state and is alert to any potential flood situation.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Met department, the cyclone had crossed north Andhra and south coastal Odisha between 4:30-5:30 am. Gopalpur, in Ganjam district, recorded wind speeds of 126 kms per hour, another bulletin said.

Cyclone Title makes landfall in Odisha's Gopalpur, heavy rains expected. Get the latest updates here. Read in Bangla

15:29 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli: North Andhra Pradesh to witness wind speeds between 50-60 kmph

An officer of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said north Andhra Pradesh would witness wind speeds between 50-60 kmph on Thursday. "Very rough conditions still prevailing over west central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," the duty officer, Srinivas, said. He further said immediately after Cyclone Titli made its landfall, wind speeds reached 140-150 kmph. "Gradually, it is weakening. Now, it will come down to 50-60 kmph. It'll prevail till evening today and maybe for sometime after night," Srinivas said.

14:47 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli: Eight people dead in Andhra Pradesh, power lines snapped

Eight people have died in Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Titli, ANI reported. Power supply and communication systems have been affected in both districts. Coastal villages have been cut off from the mainland, with several roads being damaged.

14:03 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Suggested actions

The IMD has suggested the following actions: 

  • Total suspension of fishing operations.
  • The fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal on 11th & 12th October 2018.
  • People advised to remain indoors during the next six hours in the around 100 km from the centre of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over south Odisha
  • Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic needed
13:53 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Expected damage

Damage Expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh; Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha:

  •  Major damage to thatched houses/ huts; rooftops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly.
  •  Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes
  • Minor damage to power and communication lines
  •  Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees. Moderate damage to banana and papaya trees. Large dead limbs blown from trees
  •  Major damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards.
13:37 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Andhra Pradesh response forces and helpline number

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in Srikakulam and neighbouring Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh to take up rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has set up a toll-free telephone no. 18004250101 at its Emergency Operations Centre to assist people in distress, while control rooms have been opened in the three north coastal districts, reported news agency PTI.

13:33 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Bus services suspended in Andhra Pradesh

The State Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees caused roadblocks at several places. Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, who hails from Srikakulam, visited the affected mandals and is monitoring the situation.

13:28 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
CM Chandrababu Naidu: Focus on relief measures and restoring communication

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with district authorities and instructed them to remain on high alert.

"Every hour from now on is very crucial. Focus should be on relief measures and restoration of communication network. Care should be taken to prevent spread of communicable diseases," Naidu said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in Srikakulam and neighbouring Vizianagaram districts to take up rescue and relief operations.

13:23 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli kills two in Andhra Prdesh

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm 'Titli' left two persons dead beside causing widespread damage in Srikakulam district, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said, reported PTI.

13:21 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli update

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘TITLI’ over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST today, October 11, 2018 over south Odisha near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 84.1°E, about 90 km westsouthwest of Gopalpur and 60 km south-southeast of Phulbani

IMD
13:13 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclonic storm likely to weaken by day end

Cyclone Titli is very likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening and a deep depression by mid-night of today, the 11th October 2018, said an IMD bulletin.

IMD
13:00 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Visuals from Odisha

(Twitter/ @SkymetWeather)
(Twitter/ @SkymetWeather)
(Twitter/ @SkymetWeather)

12:46 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Rail services from Howrah to South India normalising
12:11 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Update on train schedule
11:04 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Watch | Cyclone Titli makes landfall in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
10:47 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Confident that this crisis will be handled properly: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
10:44 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Prepositioning of Response Forces

  • Thirteen NDRF teams deployed (Ganjam-2 teams, Gajapati, Puri-2 teams, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsingjpur, Balasore, Jajpur, khurdha and Sambalpur districts).
  • ODRAF teams deployed in 9 districts (Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kalahandi).
  • Fire services team are in alert to respond at short notice of the district administration.

10:37 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Preparedness Measures

  • 30 District Emergency Operation Centres activated to track and respond the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm effectively.
  •  300 powerboats of Special Relief Organisation kept ready with crew and POL for relief operation.
  •  879 multi-purpose cyclone/ flood shelters kept in readiness for sheltering people to be evacuated.
  •  All Government officials to stay in HQRS and not to avail leave.
  •  All schools, Colleges, and AWCs will remain closed till 12th of October, 2018.

10:30 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Boat capsized in Gopalpur, fishermen rescued
10:26 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli to main it's cyclone status until today evening
10:08 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Electricity, telephone lines and roads affected in parts of Odisha

Power supply and telephone links got disrupted and road communication snapped due to uprooted trees at many places of Gajapati district, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. Efforts are on to clear roads blocked and restore power supply in affected areas at the earliest, he said.

Heavy rains damaged hutments and asbestos-roofed houses, street lights, and blocked roads in Ganjam. And, the road communication between Paralakhemundi and Mohana and some other block headquarters in Gajapati had been disrupted under the impact of the cyclone, he said, reported PTI. 

09:56 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Mission Zero Casualty achieved

The Odisha government on Thursday morning declared it has achieved Mission Zero Casualty, a target set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to prevent any loss of human life to Cyclone Titli that battered coastal Odisha. “There has been no report of any deaths (due to the cyclone) so far. Mission Zero Casualty has been achieved”, said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi. He added that the government is still monitoring rainfall in various parts of the state and is alert to any potential flood situation.

09:51 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Eight districts affected by very severe cyclone Titli

In all, eight districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore - have been affected by the "very severe cyclone Titli",  Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said, reported PTI.

09:43 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Odisha rainfall update

Odisha's Balasore received very heavy rainfall of 117 mm and Paradip recorded 111 mm of rains. Gopalpur, where cyclone Titli marked its landfall has so far received 97 mm of rain, and hefty showers are further expected over the region, said Skymet Weather. 

09:24 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Updates on the likely course of cyclone Titli today

The storm will keep moving inland Odisha till about a 100 km, it is likely to stay in the state for almost 12 hours, bringing in torrential rains, accompanied with high-velocity winds all across the districts located close to the coastline. By today evening,  it will weaken a little but maintain its intensity as a cyclonic storm, and then re-curve moving almost parallel to the coast, said Skymet Weather's GP Sharma. 

09:19 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
West Bengal's Digha recorded 142 mm of rains
09:17 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Updates on rain

Skymet Weather's GP Sharma said, there has been heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in just about six hours time. Many stations near the landfall location have received more than 100 mm of rains till 6-6.30 this morning.

09:03 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Extremely severe cyclone Titli equivalent to category 2 hurricane

The cyclone which intensified to an extremely severe cyclone implies that it is equivalent to Category 2 hurricane. Therefore the winds speed over the sea is likely to be in excess 170 kmph to 200 kmph, said Skymet Weather’s GP Sharma.

08:29 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Disaster management teams on alert

The NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service teams across Odisha have been asked to remain in the alert. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has asked collectors of affected districts to ensure that 836 multi-purpose shelters to be kept ready to accommodate maximum people.

08:24 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Visuals from Kolkata

As the very severe cyclonic storm Titli made landfall today, Gangetic West Bengal is very likely to be receiving heavy rainfall. 

(Express photo by Partha Paul)
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
08:13 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone affects road communications in parts of Odisha

Reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to kuchha houses were reported, officials said, adding that road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, was snapped, reported PTI. 

07:50 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Watch | Cyclone Titli after making landfall in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
07:41 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Wind speeds intensify in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
07:30 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Eye of the cyclone as of 1.30 am today
07:23 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
National Disaster Management Authority issues Do's and Don'ts for the cyclone
07:09 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone to re-curve

The very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Titli is likely to slowly re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.

07:01 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Visuals from Cyclone Titli
06:47 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Landfall process to be completed across Odisha in one or two hours

The landfall process of the very severe cyclone Titli started and will be completed across Odisha in the next one or two hours. The surface wind reached speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

06:34 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli makes landfall

Cyclone Titli makes landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur

03:15 (IST) 11 Oct 2018

The coastal districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur in Odisha are expected to be in the eye of the storm and have been put on red alert. Read more here

01:30 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Cyclone Titli will hit the coast of Odisha Thursday morning: IMD

Cyclone Titli is 120 km away from Gopalpur. It is moving at a speed of 11 km/hour and will reach Gopalpur by 5:30-11:30 am Thursday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the state. Our port warning is highest at 10. Maximum speed will be 150 km/hour: Umashankar Das, India Meteorological Department, Odisha

Rainfall is predicted in North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad. The Odisha government has also issued a storm surge warning, stating that low-lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha and Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh may be inundated during the time of Titli’s landfall.

Fishermen along the coast and central and north Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into sea till Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in south coastal Odisha’s Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts from Wednesday. Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

Around 300 boats have been arranged ahead of the storm for assistance in the rescue operation and all 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept on standby.

