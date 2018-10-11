Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Eight people dead in Andhra Pradesh, power supply affected

Cyclone Titli made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha early Thursday morning, with surface wind speeds of 126 kmph, reported news agency PTI. However, the Odisha government claimed to have achieved the “Mission Zero Casualty”, a target set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, even as heavy rainfall lashed at least five districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at several places across the state. Read in Bangla.
“There has been no report of any deaths (due to the cyclone) so far. Mission Zero Casualty has been achieved,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told reporters. He added that the government is monitoring rainfall in various parts of the state and is alert to any potential flood situation.
According to the latest bulletin released by the Met department, the cyclone had crossed north Andhra and south coastal Odisha between 4:30-5:30 am. Gopalpur, in Ganjam district, recorded wind speeds of 126 kms per hour, another bulletin said.
An officer of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said north Andhra Pradesh would witness wind speeds between 50-60 kmph on Thursday. "Very rough conditions still prevailing over west central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," the duty officer, Srinivas, said. He further said immediately after Cyclone Titli made its landfall, wind speeds reached 140-150 kmph. "Gradually, it is weakening. Now, it will come down to 50-60 kmph. It'll prevail till evening today and maybe for sometime after night," Srinivas said.
Eight people have died in Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Titli, ANI reported. Power supply and communication systems have been affected in both districts. Coastal villages have been cut off from the mainland, with several roads being damaged.
The IMD has suggested the following actions:
Damage Expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh; Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha:
NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in Srikakulam and neighbouring Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh to take up rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has set up a toll-free telephone no. 18004250101 at its Emergency Operations Centre to assist people in distress, while control rooms have been opened in the three north coastal districts, reported news agency PTI.
The State Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees caused roadblocks at several places. Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, who hails from Srikakulam, visited the affected mandals and is monitoring the situation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with district authorities and instructed them to remain on high alert.
"Every hour from now on is very crucial. Focus should be on relief measures and restoration of communication network. Care should be taken to prevent spread of communicable diseases," Naidu said.
The 'very severe' cyclonic storm 'Titli' left two persons dead beside causing widespread damage in Srikakulam district, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said, reported PTI.
The very severe cyclonic storm ‘TITLI’ over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST today, October 11, 2018 over south Odisha near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 84.1°E, about 90 km westsouthwest of Gopalpur and 60 km south-southeast of Phulbani
Cyclone Titli is very likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening and a deep depression by mid-night of today, the 11th October 2018, said an IMD bulletin.
Power supply and telephone links got disrupted and road communication snapped due to uprooted trees at many places of Gajapati district, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. Efforts are on to clear roads blocked and restore power supply in affected areas at the earliest, he said.
Heavy rains damaged hutments and asbestos-roofed houses, street lights, and blocked roads in Ganjam. And, the road communication between Paralakhemundi and Mohana and some other block headquarters in Gajapati had been disrupted under the impact of the cyclone, he said, reported PTI.
In all, eight districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore - have been affected by the "very severe cyclone Titli", Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said, reported PTI.
Odisha's Balasore received very heavy rainfall of 117 mm and Paradip recorded 111 mm of rains. Gopalpur, where cyclone Titli marked its landfall has so far received 97 mm of rain, and hefty showers are further expected over the region, said Skymet Weather.
The storm will keep moving inland Odisha till about a 100 km, it is likely to stay in the state for almost 12 hours, bringing in torrential rains, accompanied with high-velocity winds all across the districts located close to the coastline. By today evening, it will weaken a little but maintain its intensity as a cyclonic storm, and then re-curve moving almost parallel to the coast, said Skymet Weather's GP Sharma.
Skymet Weather's GP Sharma said, there has been heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in just about six hours time. Many stations near the landfall location have received more than 100 mm of rains till 6-6.30 this morning.
The cyclone which intensified to an extremely severe cyclone implies that it is equivalent to Category 2 hurricane. Therefore the winds speed over the sea is likely to be in excess 170 kmph to 200 kmph, said Skymet Weather’s GP Sharma.
The NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service teams across Odisha have been asked to remain in the alert. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has asked collectors of affected districts to ensure that 836 multi-purpose shelters to be kept ready to accommodate maximum people.
As the very severe cyclonic storm Titli made landfall today, Gangetic West Bengal is very likely to be receiving heavy rainfall.
Reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to kuchha houses were reported, officials said, adding that road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, was snapped, reported PTI.
The very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Titli is likely to slowly re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.
The landfall process of the very severe cyclone Titli started and will be completed across Odisha in the next one or two hours. The surface wind reached speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
