Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Eight people dead in Andhra Pradesh, power supply affected

Cyclone Title LIVE UPDATES: View of deserted Gopalpur beach, in Ganjam, before the landfall. (PTI) Cyclone Title LIVE UPDATES: View of deserted Gopalpur beach, in Ganjam, before the landfall. (PTI)

Cyclone Titli made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha early Thursday morning, with surface wind speeds of 126 kmph, reported news agency PTI. However, the Odisha government claimed to have achieved the “Mission Zero Casualty”, a target set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, even as heavy rainfall lashed at least five districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at several places across the state. Read in Bangla.

“There has been no report of any deaths (due to the cyclone) so far. Mission Zero Casualty has been achieved,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told reporters. He added that the government is monitoring rainfall in various parts of the state and is alert to any potential flood situation.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Met department, the cyclone had crossed north Andhra and south coastal Odisha between 4:30-5:30 am. Gopalpur, in Ganjam district, recorded wind speeds of 126 kms per hour, another bulletin said.