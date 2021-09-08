Odisha: 33 students from 2 schools test positive for Covid, probe launched

Odisha’s mass education department has initiated a probe after 33 students tested positive for Covid, in Bargarh and Dhenkanal, in the last two days.

The chief district medical officers in both districts have initiated contact tracing of the students.

Schools for classes 10 and 12 had reopened on July 26 and for class 9 from August 16.

As per the health bulletin released on Tuesday, 93 of the total 638 cases were detected in the category of those aged under 18 years. Of the total 609 cases on Monday, 122 were from this category.

Mass education minister Samir Dash said, “We have launched a probe to find out how the students got infected. Necessary actions are being taken to monitor the health of all students and test all those who were in close contacts. After narrowing down on the exact source of infection, we shall take necessary decisions. Covid guidelines are being followed in all the schools which have reopened but in special cases like such, we will close the schools immediately as a precaution.”

In Dhenkanal, the Panchayati Raj High School in Kanpura reported 20 cases, including 14 students, and has been shut down for seven days.

The residential school has a student strength of 600.

On Saturday, a teacher had tested positive following which students and other staff members underwent testing. According to chief district medical officer Sujata Rani Mishra, the condition of all the infected persons is stable.

In Bargarh, 19 students have tested positive from the same school.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday cautioned people that the government may be forced to reimpose lockdown if Covid-19 guidelines are not followed, according to a PTI report.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the coronavirus situation of the state and its preparedness for tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic.