Odisha’s new 160-km Coastal Highway to cut Rameshwar-Paradeep travel time by 2.5 hours

Odisha's new 160-km Coastal Highway is expected to cut travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by 2.5 hours, boosting connectivity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 1, 2026 05:53 PM IST
Odisha Coastal Highway: New 160-km route to save 2.5 hours between Rameshwar, Paradeep (Image generated using AI)Odisha Coastal Highway: New 160-km route to save 2.5 hours between Rameshwar, Paradeep (Image generated using AI)
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Odisha’s new highway: Odisha‘s new 160-km Coastal Highway is expected to reduce travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by around 2.5 hours. The access-controlled greenfield highway is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is also expected to provide faster connectivity across several important locations in the state.

The Rameshwar-Paradeep Coastal Highway will be developed in two packages. The first package covers 79.4 km between Rameshwar and Konark and will be a four-lane access-controlled highway. The second package will cover 80.7 km between Konark and Paradeep and will be a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.

The project has been approved with a combined total capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore. It will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

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According to the project details, the highway will have a design speed of 100 kmph. It is expected to provide faster and more direct connectivity to major tourist destinations, including the Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach and Konark Sun Temple.

Also Read | Indian Railways approves projects worth Rs 675-crore across West Bengal, Bihar and UP

Significance of Rameshwar-Paradeep Coastal National Highway

The new highway will also serve as an alternative route to NH-16 and NH-316. It will improve connectivity to Puri, Konark and Paradeep Port, as well as the upcoming Puri International Airport. The corridor will also facilitate connectivity to developing ports such as Astarang and Subarnarekha.

The highway will connect several districts of Odisha, including Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

The project is also aimed at addressing traffic-related issues on existing routes. NH-16 passes through major urban areas such as Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while NH-316 connects Bhubaneswar with Puri and extends towards Satapada and Konark.

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According to NHAI, sections of the existing Puri-Satpada and Puri-Konark routes have nearly 40 per cent ribbon development and carry significant local traffic. This makes them less suitable for high-speed, long-distance traffic.

The new access-controlled corridor is expected to improve the movement of long-distance traffic while reducing fuel consumption, carbon emissions and vehicle operating costs. It is also expected to help lower logistics costs and support economic activity in the region.

NHAI receives 17 bids for Rameshwar-Paradeep Coastal Highway

The project has received strong interest from bidders. NHAI received 10 bids for the Rameshwar-Konark package and seven bids for the Konark-Paradeep package. During construction, the project is expected to generate around 53.6 lakh direct man-days and 67 lakh indirect man-days of employment.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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