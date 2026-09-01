Odisha’s new 160-km Coastal Highway to cut Rameshwar-Paradeep travel time by 2.5 hours

Odisha’s new highway: Odisha‘s new 160-km Coastal Highway is expected to reduce travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by around 2.5 hours. The access-controlled greenfield highway is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is also expected to provide faster connectivity across several important locations in the state.

The Rameshwar-Paradeep Coastal Highway will be developed in two packages. The first package covers 79.4 km between Rameshwar and Konark and will be a four-lane access-controlled highway. The second package will cover 80.7 km between Konark and Paradeep and will be a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.

The project has been approved with a combined total capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore. It will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).