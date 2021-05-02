14-day lockdown in Odisha from May 5: Here’s what is allowed, what isn’t

Police stand guarad during COVID-induced lockdown as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in Puri (PTI)

Odisha Lockdown rules and guidelines: A 14-day lockdown has been announced in Odisha between May 5 and May 19 to break the chain of transmission as the state sees a spike in Covid cases.

As per the fresh orders issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, while restricted movement will be allowed on the weekdays, complete lockdown will be observed on the weekends.

On Saturday, over 10,000 covid cases were reported in Odisha. On Sunday, the state reported a dip in cases as 8015 people tested positive and 14 patients succumbed to the deadly virus. The state has so far reported 4,62,622 positive cases, while the death toll stood at 2068. At present Odisha has 69,453 active cases, while 3,91,048 patients have recovered from the disease, added the H&FW Department.

Odisha lockdown: What is prohibited?

1) Buses for public transport, taxis including auto rickshaws, cab services

2) Intrastate movement of individuals by road except for medical reasons

3) All educational and coaching institutes to remain closed.

4) Trade fairs, exhibitions, open-air theatres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping complexes, parks, auditoriums, salons, beauty parlours to remain closed.

5) Religious places, places of worship to remain closed for public

Odisha lockdown: What is allowed?

1) The lockdown and weekend shutdown will not be applicable to election-related work

2) During this period subject to availability, vaccination will continue

3) All health services remain functional including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, and collection centres.

4) Shops including ration shops, food and vegetable shops, groceries, fish, meat, and eggs are allowed to operate on weekdays only between 6 am to 12 noon. People are restricted to travel only within 500 metres to buy essential items. The state government has also asked respective district administrations to facilitate home delivery services to minimize crowding at such places.

5) Restaurants and dhabas can function with only takeaway and home delivery options

6) Home delivery operators including e-commerce and food delivery allowed

7) Newspaper delivery allowed only between 5 am to 8 am.

8) All construction activities and associated activities allowed including the movement of labourers in both rural and urban areas.

9) Marriages permitted with the approval of local authorities with not more than 50 persons in attendance. For funerals, not more than 20 persons are permitted in total.

10) RBI regulated financial markets, ATMs to remain open with minimum functioning staff.