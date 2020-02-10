Odisha: 10 killed after bus comes in contact with live wire

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange told reporters, “The injured have been shifted to MKCG Medical College at Berhampur. It seems the double-decker bus came in contact with a live wire. A report from (electricity distribution company) SOUTHCO is awaited.” Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange told reporters, “The injured have been shifted to MKCG Medical College at Berhampur. It seems the double-decker bus came in contact with a live wire. A report from (electricity distribution company) SOUTHCO is awaited.”

Ten people, including six women, were killed and 14 seriously injured in Odisha’s Ganjam district after a bus came in contact with a live electric wire.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange told reporters, “The injured have been shifted to MKCG Medical College at Berhampur. It seems the double-decker bus came in contact with a live wire. A report from (electricity distribution company) SOUTHCO is awaited.”

The incident occurred near Golanthara village of Ganjam’s Rangeilunda tehsil when a group of 40-odd people was on its way to attend an engagement ceremony. According to sources in the district administration, who first reached the spot, the mishap was caused after the passengers were asked to get off the bus. “The bus had come in contact with the wire. The passengers got off and were electrocuted,” said an official.

He said the 11 KV wire that should have been at the height of 18 feet above the ground was hanging low. Police sources said a case will be lodged against officials of the power distribution company.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted that the families of those killed will be provided financial assistance and the state government will bear treatment costs of those injured. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said an inquiry should be conducted so that such incidents do not recur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.