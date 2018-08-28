Odhav Building Collapse: 1 dead, AMC to now review safety of all 84 nearby residential blocks

Debris being removed at the site of the building collapse in Ahmedabad on Monday. Javed Raja Debris being removed at the site of the building collapse in Ahmedabad on Monday. Javed Raja

A body was recovered from the debris of the two building blocks that collapsed at a government colony in Ahmedabad city’s Odhav area following rains on Sunday night.

“After 12 hours of rescue operation, we recovered a body crushed under the debris. The four rescued people had received injuries and were taken to a hospital,” Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

Bhatt ruled out the possibility of anyone trapped in the debris. “We have contacted all the families and nobody is missing. So, there is no likelihood of anyone else being trapped under the debris, which is being cleared,” Bhatt said.

The two building blocks, built by Gujarat Housing Board in 1999, collapsed around 8 pm on Sunday after it rained in the city. A number of families resided in the nearly 20-year-old building blocks, but majority of them had vacated the premises on Saturday after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials asked them to do so, looking at the poor condition of the structures. But sources said that some residents had returned to live in the building.

Meanwhile, AMC has initiated a “structural review” of all 84 neighbouring blocks in the scheme that together comprise of 1,344 housing units. Officials said once the review is completed in a couple of days, a technical inquiry assessing the reasons of the collapse of these 20-year-old structures will be conducted. “Right now, we have put our structural engineers on the job. Our priority is to ensure that the nearby buildings are safe. There are about 84 buildings at the location with a total of 1,344 housing units and we are conducting a detailed review of these structures all of which have people living in,” said AMC Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

When pointed out that the buildings that collapsed on Sunday were hardly 20-years-old, Nehra said, “First, we are seeing what is the situation of the existing buildings. Then we will look into the reasons why the buildings collapsed — was it an issue of quality of construction or design. So, a technical inquiry will follow.”

Nehra said that the death toll could have been much higher had the residents not been “forcibly evacuated” after cracks appeared in the two buildings on August 25. “Normally, we give notices to residents of dilapidated structures. In this case, we had forcefully evacuated the families on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and so 150 lives could be saved,” he added.

“Even after being evacuated, some of them returned to retrieve their belongings and that’s how some of them got trapped under the debris,”officials added.

The AMC has provided the boarding, lodging to all those evacuated.

