‘At odds with values of Islam’: Liquor ban remark by Omar’s legislator faces blowback

A statement from the MMU said that such remarks are “deeply unfortunate when there are clear Islamic prohibitions on intoxicants, and it is fundamentally at odds with the values and beliefs of Islam”. (File photo)

The religious leadership of Kashmir, through its umbrella group, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), has lashed out at the “reckless statement” by National Conference MLA and former Justice of the J&K High Court, Hasnain Masoodi, on a potential liquor ban in the region. On Monday, Mastoid had told reporters outside the Assembly in Jammu that while he supports a liquor ban, “it would affect the revenue of the state government”. Stressing the examples of Bihar and Gujarat, he questioned whether a complete ban would encourage “smuggling and spurious liquor”.

A statement from the MMU said that such remarks are “deeply unfortunate when there are clear Islamic prohibitions on intoxicants, and it is fundamentally at odds with the values and beliefs of Islam”.