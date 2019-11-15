Odd-Even scheme ‘half-baked’, pollution level still on rise: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday pulled up the Delhi government over its Odd-Even scheme to tackle pollution saying it was ‘half-baked’ and despite its implementation , pollution levels were on the rise.

The Delhi government, represented by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, told the top court that the scheme helps reduce pollution levels by five to 15 per cent due and the air quality could be even better if no exemption is given under the scheme.

“The real culprit of Delhi pollution is stubble burning. Last year no study was done on impact of Odd-Even,” the government said in its response.

However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its filing, said the Odd-Even scheme cannot better air quality by more than four per cent.

“We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience,” Kejriwal said at a press conference earlier today. “Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on Monday,” Kejriwal said. The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends today.

The air quality index today remained in the ‘severe’ category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day.