‘Objectionable comments’ on Rahul: Cong, BJP workers clash, black flags shown to Shwait Malik

A clash broke out between the Congress and BJP workers after the former showed black flags to state BJP chief Shwait Malik in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Advertising

The state BJP chief had come to Jalandhar to convene a meet ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate Indian Science Congress at a private university in the city on January 3 and hold a rally in Gurdaspur on the same day.

The meeting was underway at Hotel Inderprasth, Jalandhar, when some youth Congress workers reached there and started protesting. They were holding black flags and demanding that the BJP leaders should apologise for making objectionable comments on Congress President Rahul Gandhi on social media during his recent visit to Shimla.

Then the BJP workers also came out and started raising slogans against the Congress party and Rahul. The youth Congress leaders retaliated raising slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertising

Some of the BJP workers snatched Congress party flags and crushed them under feet.

According to PTI, Malik alleged that some Congress supporters, who had tried to “disrupt” his meeting in Jalandhar Sunday, wanted to attack him.

The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that some Congress supporters had come to the venue of the BJP meeting in Jalandhar “with an ulterior motive”.

“The Congress goons had come for goondagardi (hooliganism), disrupt the meet and assault me, but the BJP workers foiled their nefarious bid,” he claimed.

Jagdeep Singh Sandhar, Youth Congress General Secretary of Jalandhar, said they were holding peaceful protest near the hotel by showing black flags when the BJP workers came out and raised slogans against Rahul. “We also raised slogans against the BJP government. BJP leader Amit Taneja also came out of the meeting to control the situation, but a few workers snatched the Congress party flag, threw it on ground and crushed it under feet due to which, the clash broke out,” alleged Sandhar who was leading the protest.

“We will show black flags to each and every senior leader and minister of the BJP whoever comes to Jalandhar till the time they do not apologise for the objectionable comments on Rahul Gandhi,” said Sandhar, adding that legal action would also be taken for defaming the Indian National Congress flag.

Police later managed to disburse the workers.

BJP district president Raman Pabby, however, said that he was not aware of the clash as he was busy in the meeting.

—with PTI inputs