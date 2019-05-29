OBC sub-categorisation panel gets 6th extension

The Justice G Rohini (retired) Commission to examine sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has been granted an extension, for the sixth time, until July 31.

In its orders issued on May 21, two days before the results of the General Election, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment extended the Commission’s tenure for another two months beyond the current deadline of May 31.

The Commission, set up under Article 340 of the Constitution on October 2, 2017, was initially meant to submit its report within 12 weeks of the chairperson taking charge. Justice Rohini assumed office on October 11, and the Commission has been granted several extensions since then, given the “voluminous data involved and time required for analysis to prepare a comprehensive report”.

According to sources, the report is almost complete but its submission will be held in abeyance until the new government gets its business in order.

Earlier this month, The Indian Express had reported on the recommendations of the Commission, which is likely to press for quotas within quotas so that 1,900-odd castes from the Central list of 2,633 OBCs, who have been left out, get their due share of the reservation pie. Half of these 1,900 social groups have got less than 3 per cent reservation in jobs and education, and the other half have availed zero benefits, as per five-year data collated by the Commission on the OBC quota in 1 lakh records of admissions in Central government educational institutions and 1.3 lakh recruitment in Central organisations.