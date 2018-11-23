OBC sub-categorisation panel gets 4th extension

The five-member panel constituted by the Union government to look into the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has been given another extension by the Union Cabinet till May 31, 2019. The panel, constituted in October 2017, was supposed to file its report within three months. It is mandated to divide 5,000-odd castes in the central OBC list into sub-categories for “more equitable distribution” of opportunities in central government jobs and educational institutions.

The cabinet gave the committee its fourth extension since it was established. The commission, a statement issued on Thursday said, “has held extensive meetings with the stake holders including the State Governments, the State Backward Classes Commissions, various community associations and general public belonging to various Backward Classes and Commissions and also obtained records, caste-wise, of OBCs admitted in higher educational institution as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in Central Departments, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Public Sector Banks & Financial Institutions”.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, to regulate education of and services by the allied and healthcare professionals.