OBC list: In House next week, Bill to restore states’ powers

The Government will bring a Bill to Parliament next week to clarify “some provisions in the 102nd Constitutional amendment Bill” to restore the power of the states to identify backward classes — a demand made by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party’s own OBC leaders.

The Constitutional 127th Amendment Bill will amend Articles 342 A — clauses 1 and 2 — and will introduce clause 342 A (3) specifically authorising states to maintain their State List. There will be a consequential amendment in Articles 366(26C) and 338B (9). States will then be able to directly notify OBC and SEBCs without having to refer to the NCBC.

“There has been some confusion about what comprises a state and Central list, and this clause will clarify that,” said ministry sources.

“The cabinet has cleared the amendments and a Bill will be brought to Parliament next week. This is to give clarity to the 102nd constitutional amendment,” said a Union minister.

Asked if the government is optimistic about getting the Bill, a constitutional amendment, passed in Parliament amid the ruckus, the minister said, “We will be doing it in the proper way. All the formalities will be fulfilled.”

A constitutional amendment Bill must be passed in each House by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

The Centre had earlier moved a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the court’s interpretation of the 102nd amendment of the Constitution in the Maratha reservation judgment that had scrapped the power of the states to identify and notify socially and educationally backward classes.

The move is politically significant as the BJP is banking heavily on OBC votes in key states that go to polls next year.