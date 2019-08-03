‘OBC category not to be included in Census 2021’

Although the home ministry had declared the OBC category would be included in the Census 2021, the Registrar-General of India (RGI) will not include the data point, according to MHA sources aware of census preparations. SC/ST will be included in the 28 parameters, however.

“RGI is mandated to include SC/ST. Right now, we don’t have OBC category. Moving forward, if it will happen or not, this will depend on the competent authority. The competent authority is the Cabinet, where there hasn’t been approval yet. This is all in the pipeline. I cannot say yes or no,” the official said

Then-Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the decennial exercise will “envisage to collect data on OBC for the time,” according to a PIB statement from August 31 2018. The current parameters do not include the OBC category. The Census pre-test period is from April 12 to Sept 30. The last caste-based census was conducted by the British in 1931

The officials said that the competent authority for SC/ST data is the Department of Social Welfare, adding that a committee formed under former vice-chairman Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya was constituted to find a way to publish the 2011 Socio-economic and Caste Census data. No tangible release seems to have come from the initiative

The MHA sources added that there are calls to include caste every census, but the unreliable nature of caste data collection would decrease the credibility of the results

The Census 2021 will be conducted in 18 languages out of the 23 scheduled languages, while Census 2011 was in 16 of the 18 scheduled languages declared at that time. It also will introduce a code directory to streamline the process

It will be conducted in two phases: the houselisting phase with 34 parameters from April 2020 to September 2020 and the population enumeration phase with 28 parameters from February 9 2021 to February 28 2021. A revisional round will be conducted between March 1 to March 5, 2021

Questions like internet connection have been added, but because other questions have been combined, the overall number of parameters has not changed substantially. The option of “Other” under the gender category, which roughly 5 lakh people marked in 2011, is now “Third Gender”

Except for in Assam, the National Population Register (NPR) will be conducted with the houselisting phase. The official said that Aadhaar will not be connected to the Census, but that RGI is in conversation with the IT ministry and UIDAI to potentially connect the identification to the NPR

While there were 27 lakh enumerators in 2011, there will now be between 30 to 31 lakh enumerators

The pre-test period will cover 50 lakh people surveyed by 5,000 enumerators each with an enumeration block of 120 houses covering urban and rural areas from every state. Each block has roughly 600 to 800 people. Census 2011’s pre-test involved 500 enumerators. RGI will not release any documents from the pre-test publicly

The announcement last year by Mr. Singh also included the call for technological improvements to speed up the timeline to release the data. Data from the Census 2011 is still being released this year

In a first time move, the process will now also include an optional mobile application that the 30 lakh enumerators can download on their own personal devices for data entry and receive an additional payment as an incentive. Officials say this should allow the data to be released within three years of the census process

“The computer will guide the enumerator,” the MHA source said. “This time we are on a cusp. Its a mixed mode, with paper and mobile phones.

The RGI has developed the mobile app in-house but will seek outside technical support after the pre-test period. The introduction of a mobile application this census has also slightly lengthened and changed the enumerator training phase, officials said. The enumerator will have to register on a web portal to enable the device to use the application

Sources said this will streamline the process by, for example, skipping over questions irrelevant to males automatically. It will also periodically sync with the RGI, disallowing the enumerator to view the data that has been synced. The enumerator will only need connectivity to download the application and upload the data, but will be able to use it offline for data entry

The security of the application and other details will not at their optimised level in the pre-test period, officials said. For example, the officials have realised that several people from one area were registering with one email because not everyone had an email.