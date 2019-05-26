O Panneerselvam son may be offered cabinet berth

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son P Raveendranath Kumar, AIADMK’s lone MP from the state, was in Delhi on Saturday to attend the NDA meeting. Kumar could get a berth in the Union cabinet as a minister of state, sources said.

A source close to Panneerselvam said, “He should be getting it as he is the only MP from Tamil Nadu in the NDA alliance.” Another leader confirmed there was lobbying for the berth, but that there was no final word from Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.

Kumar, 39, is a first-time MP whose politics has been limited to Theni and Periyakulam under the clout of his father. A senior RSS leader from Coimbatore said NDA may consider Kumar to keep AIADMK in good humour.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, a senior AIADMK minister said there were informal talks between the BJP and AIADMK leadership for a cabinet post for Tamil Nadu.

But BJP may have another option. Sources said that Rajya Sabha MP and senior AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam was also being considered by the BJP leadership for a cabinet post.

While Vaithilingam has a good rapport with both Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who actually controls the party, a senior AIADMK leader said that a cabinet post for AIADMK may help the BJP claim a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu too.