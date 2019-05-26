Toggle Menu
O Panneerselvam son may be offered cabinet berthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/o-panneerselvam-son-may-tamil-nadu-cabinet-berth-aiadmk-5748635/

O Panneerselvam son may be offered cabinet berth

P Raveendranath Kumar is a first-time MP whose politics has been limited to Theni and Periyakulam under the clout of his father. A senior RSS leader from Coimbatore said NDA may consider Kumar to keep AIADMK in good humour.

O Panneerselvam, O Panneerselvam son, eps government, tamil nadu cabinet, tamil nadu assembly polls, india news
Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son P Raveendranath Kumar, AIADMK’s lone MP from the state, was in Delhi on Saturday to attend the NDA meeting. Kumar could get a berth in the Union cabinet as a minister of state, sources said.

A source close to Panneerselvam said, “He should be getting it as he is the only MP from Tamil Nadu in the NDA alliance.” Another leader confirmed there was lobbying for the berth, but that there was no final word from Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.

Kumar, 39, is a first-time MP whose politics has been limited to Theni and Periyakulam under the clout of his father. A senior RSS leader from Coimbatore said NDA may consider Kumar to keep AIADMK in good humour.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, a senior AIADMK minister said there were informal talks between the BJP and AIADMK leadership for a cabinet post for Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

But BJP may have another option. Sources said that Rajya Sabha MP and senior AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam was also being considered by the BJP leadership for a cabinet post.

While Vaithilingam has a good rapport with both Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who actually controls the party, a senior AIADMK leader said that a cabinet post for AIADMK may help the BJP claim a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu too.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Five students killed in Surat fire clear Class 12: ‘What do we do with results now?’
2 Lok Sabha dampener for AIADMK, but Assembly bypolls cause for cheer
3 Will fight back to save India’s composite culture, Constitution: Asaduddin Owaisi