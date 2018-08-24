Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Ready to ‘sacrifice’ post for welfare of AIADMK: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Ready to ‘sacrifice’ post for welfare of AIADMK: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

During the meeting, the AIADMK leader also discussed election strategies and said the party must stay strong to ensure the "consecutive assembly election victory by Jayalalithaa".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 3:44:48 pm
Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told the executive committee of the AIADMK that he is willing to “sacrifice” his constitutional post for the welfare of the party. While addressing a meeting in Chennai on Thursday, the AIADMK coordinator hinted at stepping down from the post of deputy CM to strengthen the party and ensure it clinched all the 40 seats, including Puducherry, in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Click here to read in Tamil

Panneerselvam’s remark comes in the wake of “rebellion” in the party when the MPs were asked not to support the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government. According to sources, both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam were under pressure from the BJP to vote against the Opposition motion. However, the MPs were inclined to a neutral stand and wanted to abstain from casting their vote.

During the meeting, the AIADMK leader also discussed election strategies and said the party must stay strong to ensure the “consecutive assembly election victory by Jayalalithaa”. “We will face the elections with our partners, whether at the national level or in the state. The alliance will be decided when the date of poll is announced,” he told reporters.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement