Ready to ‘sacrifice’ post for welfare of AIADMK: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told the executive committee of the AIADMK that he is willing to “sacrifice” his constitutional post for the welfare of the party. While addressing a meeting in Chennai on Thursday, the AIADMK coordinator hinted at stepping down from the post of deputy CM to strengthen the party and ensure it clinched all the 40 seats, including Puducherry, in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Click here to read in Tamil

Panneerselvam’s remark comes in the wake of “rebellion” in the party when the MPs were asked not to support the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government. According to sources, both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam were under pressure from the BJP to vote against the Opposition motion. However, the MPs were inclined to a neutral stand and wanted to abstain from casting their vote.

During the meeting, the AIADMK leader also discussed election strategies and said the party must stay strong to ensure the “consecutive assembly election victory by Jayalalithaa”. “We will face the elections with our partners, whether at the national level or in the state. The alliance will be decided when the date of poll is announced,” he told reporters.

