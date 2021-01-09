NYPO holds Budget 2021 session, youth brainstorm to make India a $5-trillion economy

The National Youth Parliament Organisation (NYPO) organised the Budget Dialogues 2021 on January 7 and 8, 2021, where more than 150 youth parliamentarians shared their views

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla inaugurated the digital event and lauded the efforts of NYPO for organising national youth parliaments across India.

Kartikeya Goel, founder & president of NYPO, who was the Speaker-designate of the Budget session, said “The Budget for 2021 is extremely crucial as it would be presented in the shadow of the pandemic. The Budget should cater to all sections of society, particularly those facing the brunt of hunger, poverty, and unemployment.”

He added: “As the youth forms around one-third of the population, I hope at least 10 per cent of the budget would be allocated to departments that affect the youth, with the focus being on skill development and employment generation. Only then we can achieve our PM’s dream of being a five trillion-dollar economy.”

The Budget Dialogue 2021 session included five students from each state and union territory, representing the aspirations of young India by making it an inclusive process.

During the pre-budget session, all the youth parliamentarians were assigned different ministries of the central government for which they researched under the guidance of NYPO mentors.

A policy document was released by the youth parliamentarians on the State of Indian Economy and Outlook for 2020-21. The economic survey presented by the youth parliamentarians included five ideas for greater growth in the Indian economy — like harnessing digital disruption, providing smartphones to all Indian children, investments in rural technologies, rural IT systems, and infrastructure, which could be used to leverage vast Indian rural human capital.

It also included ideas of investment in social infrastructures like healthcare and education, and finally, making India an attractive destination to attract foreign capital.

Rohan Mahajan, the designated Finance Minister, summed up the Budget Session 2021 by presenting a consolidated budget for India. He said: “Our budget shall not just expedite economic recovery, but also pave the way to make India a Sone-ki-Chidiya. The new growth trajectory determined in the youth budget ensures India becomes the 4th largest economy, overtaking Germany by 2024.”

The NYPO is a non-partisan initiative by the youth to voice their opinion about the India they dream of. The motto of NYPO is “Every Voice Matters.” Every member of NYPO believes that dialogue is an important aspect of making India’s democracy more vibrant. The main objective of NYPO is to sensitise, involve, and engage the youth in shaping the politics of India.