Nva Sal Kisana De Nal: Facebook post behind bike rally on Dec 31

Amritsar-based writer and engineer Harpal Singh spent some days at Singhu border extending support to the farmers’ protest and went back. He wanted to do something more. So, now he is coming back in a bike rally.

Harpal had floated the idea on Facebook on December 21 to plan a bike rally from Amritsar to Delhi to raise their voice against farm laws. More than 100 bikers have come forward.

“I had just expressed my desire. It was not even a proper call to organise a bike rally. But I got unexpected response and soon we were planning for it. There are many who don’t know me personally but have shown interest. Now it is no more my idea or initiative. Now many people are working to make it happen. One needs to have a bike to participate in this rally,” Harpal told The Indian Express.

“So far, more than 100 bikers have registered and we have a WhatsApp group of those whose participation is confirmed. We also got calls from people who wanted to join us with their cars along with their families,” said Harpal, who is famous for his suspense thriller stories and review of movies in Punjabi. He mostly writes on Facebook.

Called ‘Dhakk Pau Raily’, it is planned for December 31 with a slogan of ‘Nva Sal Kisana de Nal’ (New Year with farmers).

Harpal said, “Many of the participants are not into farming but they are excited to be part of the rally. People from all walks of life will take part. It is an attempt to mobalise youth to become part of farmer protest. Some donors too have come forward to help in case some biker doesn’t have money for fuel. We had some bikers who wanted to go but didn’t have money to spend on fuel. There are also people who would arrange for breakfast, lunch or dinner on the way to Delhi.”

Harpal is also known for his love for Kashmir. A day after downgrade of Article 370 last year, he had gone to Kashmir and spent some time over there and then wrote about his experience for Punjabi readers.

He said, “We will start from Amritsar and would reach Ghazipur via Ludhiana and Ambala. We would first stop at Ghazipur where farmers from Uttar Pardesh are protesting. We have an invitation from farmer leader Rakesh Tikat to visit them. He said that our visit to UP farmers would boost their morale. Then we would move towards Kundali and Singhu.”

Harpal said, “We want farmers to know that it is not only their fight. All Punjab is standing behind them. All sections of society are with them. It is amazing how a Facebook post fructified and how people came forward not only to participate but also to extend help in different ways.”

“We want to feel what farmers are feeling in this cold,” he said.