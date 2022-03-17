In UAE, CJI NV Ramana flags concern over pending extradition orders

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said he had taken up with the UAE Justice Minister the issue of 175 pending extradition orders and 195 pending requests for exchange of prisoners and was assured that those would be looked into and expedited.

The CJI was speaking at the civic reception hosted by the Indian community in the UAE for him and SC Judge Hima Kohli.

CJI Ramana said when he met the UAE Justice Minister, “the latter was full of praise for the Indian community and its contribution in the progress of the UAE”.

He said during the meeting he took the opportunity to flag a few issues concerning the community and the minister responded positively to the suggestions regarding expeditious execution of decrees/orders passed by the courts here in favour of Indians working in the Gulf country.

“I had the chance to take up matters related to 175 pending extradition orders and 105 pending requests for exchange of prisoners. Similarly, issuance of notifications for implementation of bilateral treaties also figured in our meeting. I must say the response was positive and encouraging,” the CJI said, adding that the Indian Ambassador had assured to follow up the matters.

He said he also talked about consular access to Indians lodged in UAE prisons.

The CJI noted that the UAE had made some law to protect the traditional rights and laws of the Indians. “They said the legislation is already made. They are going to implement it but there are some practical difficulties. There are not sufficient number of interpreters in courts. They promised they will take care of it,” CJI Ramana said.

“It is heartening to note that India and the UAE have entered into bilateral agreements that will help both nations enhance cooperation in various fields. Bilateral agreements have been entered into with respect to the execution of decrees, extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters and many more,” he pointed out.

Addressing the event organised by the ‘Indian Cultural and Social Centre’, the CJI said one of the major reasons for the strong ties between the two nations was that Indians constituted one of the largest ethnic groups in the UAE. “Nearly 3.5 million Indian expats living here constitute around 30% of the total population,” he said.