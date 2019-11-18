TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised after ‘breathing problem’

Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was Sunday admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata after she reportedly complained of breathing problems.

Abhishek Majumdar, the spokesperson for the actor, said Nusrat will be released from the hospital later today.

The actor’s family rubbished reports that claimed that she was admitted to the hospital following medicine overdose.

During the Lok Sabha elections this year, Nusrat had defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes.