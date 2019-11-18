TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised after ‘breathing problem’

Toggle Menu
Abhishek Majumdar, spokesperson for the actor, said Nusrat was admitted to a private hospital and will be released later today.

Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was Sunday admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata after she reportedly complained of breathing problems.

The actor’s family rubbished reports that claimed that she was admitted to the hospital following medicine overdose.

During the Lok Sabha elections this year, Nusrat had defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes.

 

