TMC MP Nusrat Jahan: No one should comment on my dress, faith beyond attire

Days after being targetted for wearing a saree to Parliament during her swearing-in to the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has said that no one should comment on her choice of clothes as “faith is beyond any attire”.

Advertising

Refusing to toe the line of hardline Muslim clerics who criticised her for wearing mangalsutra and vermillion, Nusrat said, “Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.”

Jahan, 29, married businessman Nikhil Jain at a ceremony in Turkey earlier in June and took oath a few days later. The clerics claimed Jahan disrespected Islam by marrying into the Jain religion and called her attire “un-Islamic”.

In a Twitter post, the actress-turned-politician said, “I represent inclusive India…which is beyond the barriers of caste, Creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions I still remain a Musli and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire.”

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

A section of Deoband-based clerics reportedly also issued a ‘fatwa’ (diktat) against the Trinamool Congress lawmaker. The first-time MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat came to Parliament on June 25 wearing vermilion and sporting a ‘mangalsutra‘ and said ‘Vande Matram‘ after taking the oath.

Advertising

“Muslims can only marry Muslims and are only allowed to bend before Allah. Islam has no place for Vande Matram, mangalsutra and vermilion and they are against the religion,” claimed Mufti Asad Kasami of Jamia Shaikh-ul Hind.

Nusrat made her debut in Parliament as a representative of Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. Nusrat also said that faith “is more about believing and practising the invaluable doctrines of religion.”