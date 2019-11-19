Nusrat Jahan now feeling better, discharged, says Kolkata hospital

A day after being admitted to a private hospital in the city with complaints of respiratory trouble, actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged on Monday evening.

Sources at the hospital on EM Bypass said the Basirhat MP came with respiratory problems around 9:30pm, after which she was admitted to Intensive Care Unit.

Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior official of the hospital said.

“She will be under medication and needs rest,” he said.

Sources said that Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain had celebrated his birthday on Sunday, after which she suddenly fell sick as she had taken an overdose of medicine.

Jahan will not be able to attend the 26-day-long winter session of the Parliament that commenced from Monday.

The actress had won this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a margin of over three lakh votes.