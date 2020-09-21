scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo without consent

In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, Nusrat Jahan shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.

By: PTI | Kolkata | September 21, 2020 4:02:18 pm
nusrat jahan, tiktok banActor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan. (File photo)

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.

In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.

“This is totally unacceptable — using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally,” Jahan tweeted.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.

