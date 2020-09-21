Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo without consent

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan. (File photo)

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.

In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.

“This is totally unacceptable — using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally,” Jahan tweeted.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.

