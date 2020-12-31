Nursing student serving at Covid hospital in Rajkot found dead

Police have lodged a case and, prima facie, suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

A nursing student working at a Covid-19 hospital on the campus of the state government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital was found dead in her hostel room late Tuesday evening. Police have lodged a case and, prima facie, suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

Sujata Chauhan (22), a third-year nursing student at HN Shukla Group of Colleges, a private nursing college, was working at the dedicate Covid-19 hospital on the campus of the PUD Hospital. She was found hanging at her room in New Girl Hostel near the hospital around 8 pm, Pradyuman Nagar police said Wednesday.

Police said the matter came to light after her roommate Sonu, also a nursing student working at the Covid-19 hospital, returned to the hostel around 8.15 pm Tuesday after completing her shift.

When Chauhan didn’t respond to Sonu’s repeated knocks on the door and phone calls, other nurses assembled and broke the door open and found her dead, police said.

A native of Lakhtar village in Jamnagar taluka, Chauhan had joined the Covid-19 hospital as a nurse around four months ago and was allotted a room in the New Girl Hostel of the hospital.