What SC said on Nupur Sharma: Her loose tongue, Udaipur murder, security threat and more

Friday, July 01, 2022
While hearing the plea filed by Sharma seeking transfer of the FIRs against her to Delhi, the Supreme Court accusing the leader of “igniting emotions across the country” with her “disturbing” remarks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 1, 2022 12:28:51 pm
Nupur Sharma pulled up by Supreme Court for controversial Prophet remarksSuspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (File)

The Supreme Court Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, for her controversial remarks on the Prophet. While hearing the plea filed by Sharma seeking transfer of the FIRs against her to Delhi, the Supreme Court accused the leader of “igniting emotions across the country” with her “disturbing” remarks.

Here are the Supreme Court’s top remarks

1) “She has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

2) “She and her loose tongue have set the entire country on fire.”

Also Read |Nupur Sharma: The BJP firebrand facing party axe

3) “What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?”

4) “What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up power and make any statement without respect to the law of the land.”

5) “In a democracy everyone has a right to speak. In a democracy grass has right to grow and donkey has the right to eat”

6) “When you register a FIR against someone then they are arrested but not you. This shows your clout.”

7) The Supreme Court said her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.

