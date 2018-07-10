Nun’s kin say she informed Delhi Archbishop of abuse by Bishop

Bishop Mulakkal is a member of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, but the Kerala Church head Cardinal George Alancherry has argued that Bishop Mulakkal belonged to the province of Delhi Archdiocese and “it was up to them to investigate the matter’’. Bishop Mulakkal is a member of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, but the Kerala Church head Cardinal George Alancherry has argued that Bishop Mulakkal belonged to the province of Delhi Archdiocese and “it was up to them to investigate the matter’’.

Although the Catholic Church has maintained silence on allegations of sexual abuse against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the family of the victim, a nun, said Monday that she had informed Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto about the alleged abuse.

The diocese of Jalandhar comes under the Delhi Archdiocese. Bishop Mulakkal is a member of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, but the Kerala Church head Cardinal George Alancherry has argued that Bishop Mulakkal belonged to the province of Delhi Archdiocese and “it was up to them to investigate the matter’’.

The nun, who is living at her Missionaries of Jesus’ house at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district, said, “My brother would speak on my behalf,’’ she said.

Her brother, a priest, said: “It was in the first week of May this year. Couto visited the Missionaries of Jesus’ house at Kuravilangad. Then, the nun had directly told the bishop about the incident. Couto stated he would investigate. But, nothing has happened so far,’’ he said.

CBCI vice-president Bishop Joshua Mar Ignathios said the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India is probing the incident.

