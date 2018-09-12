Nun rape case: Kerala MLA PC George regrets calling her a prostitute

Kerala MLA PC George. Kerala MLA PC George.

Kerala MLA PC George on Wednesday said he regrets using ‘prostitute’ word against a Kerala nun who was allegedly raped by a Roman Catholic church bishop, even as the National Commission for Women has summoned the Independent legislature over his remarks.

George, who is facing flak over using the abusive language against the nun, expressed regret over his choice of words, PTI reported. He also said that the accused bishop, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.

READ | Kerala MLA P C George calls nun, who accused Bishop of rape, a ‘prostitute’; NCW demands action

“Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it,” George said.

In an interaction with the media on September 8, the independent lawmaker from Poonjar had raised questions over the victim’s character and said, “Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? Twelve times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?… Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy.”

He was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.

ALSO READ | Nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal summoned before investigation team in Kerala on September 19

Meanwhile, the Kerala police has summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal to appear before an investigation team on September 19. The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

-With ENS and PTI inputs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd