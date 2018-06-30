Nun alleges sexual assault, FIR lodged against bishop in Kerala

The nun has complained that she was sexually abused by the bishop in 2014. (Representational photo) The nun has complained that she was sexually abused by the bishop in 2014. (Representational photo)

KERALA POLICE on Friday registered a case against Bishop Franko Mulakkal, Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, following a complaint from a Catholic nun that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Kottayam’s Superintendent of Police Hari Sanker said the case against the bishop was registered at Kuravilangadu police station based on the nun’s complaint.

“The bishop has given a complaint against the nun, saying that she has threatened him. Police have registered two cases based on the complaints,” the SP said.

The district deputy superintendent of police (intelligence) has been asked to probe the two cases,’’ he said.

Police sources said Mulakkal had complained to the police last week that he was threatened by the nun after she was transferred. The nun has complained that she was sexually abused by the bishop in 2014.

Sources said Mulakkal in his complaint against the nun had alleged that she was threatening to entrap him in a sex scandal.

Mulakkal, who comes from Kerala, was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Delhi in 2009. He was made the bishop of Jalandhar in 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App