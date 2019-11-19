Number of Indians studying in US crosses 2-lakh mark

In 2019, the number of Indians studying in the United States crossed the 2,00,000-mark for the first time. With China in the lead, India has the second-highest number of international students in the US, followed by Korea.

The number of Indians studying in the US increased by 2.9 per cent, from 1,96,271 students last year to 2,02,014, according to the 2019 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released on Monday.

Of these students, 17.79 per cent are in the age group of 15 to 24 years. New York, California, Texas, Massachusetts and Illinois are the top five states that receive Indian students.

However, at the same time, the number of US students choosing India for ‘Study Abroad’ programmes has reduced from 4,704 in 2017 to 3,986 in 2018.

The online survey is carried out annually by the not-for-profit organisation, Institute of International Education (IIE), in collaboration with other institutes.

“This marks the sixth consecutive year that the total number of Indians pursuing higher education in the US has grown,” read a statement by the American Consulate.

According to the report, Indians make up over 18 per cent of all international students in the US. India provided the second highest number of graduate students (90,333) and jumped up to third place in undergraduates (24,813 students).

Speaking at the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF), US Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Charisse Phillips said, “Student exchanges between our two countries help strengthen the foundation upon which our strategic partnership is built. Indian students are looking for a great education and the US offers the best return on this investment.”