Number of deaths due to Left Wing Extremism came down under 100 in 2022: Shah

FOR THE first time in four decades, the number of deaths of civilians and security forces in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) came down under 100 in 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah, who chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss Left Wing Extremism, said the MHA is determined to destroy the entire ecosystem of LWE by “financial choking”.

“The BSF air wing has been strengthened with the induction of new pilots and engineers in the last one year to aid operations in LWE-affected areas and save lives of our soldiers,” he said.

The minister said there is no place for violence and LWE ideas in “self-reliant New India” and the central government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance in this direction.

“The MHA’s policy to deal with LWE has three main pillars – strategy to curb extremist violence with ruthless approach, better coordination between Centre and states, and eliminating support for LWE through public participation in development,” he said, adding that the three-pronged strategy has given success in curbing LWE in the past eight years.

