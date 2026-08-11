Nuclear scientist Parameswaran, who took people’s scientific movement to masses, dies

Renowned nuclear scientist Dr M P Parameswaran, one of the key figures who worked to popularise the people’s scientific movement in the country, died in Kerala’s Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 91.

A prolific author, the former BARC scientist had played a pivotal role in several movements such as Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS), All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) and the literacy movement in Kerala.

In early 2000, Parameswaran, a Communist thinker, had triggered an ideological debate in CPI(M) after he advocated the “fourth world’’ concept. As the party found his concept a deviation from the Marxist-Leninist stream, Parameswaran was expelled from the CPI (M) after being its member for three decades. In the widely debated fourth world concept, he had envisaged an alternative model of development tailoring Marxism, green movement, human rights, people’s participatory democracy and Gandhian thought. It was projected as an alternative to traditional socialist models in the wake of the fall of the USSR.