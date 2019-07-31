NTCA discusses better synergy with ministries for tiger conservation

Consultative meetings between all stakeholders who can be involved in Project Tiger began on Tuesday, the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Member Secretary Anoop Nayak said at an event to mark the conclusion of the Global Tiger Day celebrations.

Releasing the roadmap for tiger protection, Nayak said a platform had been created for better synergy between the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other ministries towards achieving this objective.

“We have had our first brainstorming session today, just a day after the Prime Minister released the Tiger Census figures. The need of the hour is better synergy with all ministries who are stakeholders in the process. This includes the ministries of Jal Shakti, agriculture, mines, power, road transport and highways, railways, health, home as well as MEA. For instance most reserves and tiger ranges are surrounded by agricultural areas, so it is important for the agriculture ministry to be involved. Apart from the various ministries, we are involving tiger and wildlife conservation experts, NGOs and local communities without whom tiger conservation is simply not possible,” Nayak said.

The NTCA has prioritised the development of a land use strategy at the state and district levels that considers the “ecosystem services of forests and grasslands constituting tiger habitats and corridors/interlinking areas”. This is to be made part of the District Planning Committee for implementation. Ecologically sustainable land-use plans need to be incorporated for the tiger conservation plans for tiger reserves and corridors and linked with the masterplans for eco-sensitive zones, said NTCA officials on Tuesday.

The NTCA and MoEFCC will also co-develop and co-implement a strategy in collaboration with the Jal Shakti Ministry on how tiger conservation could help ensure water security for the country.

On managing human tiger negative interaction, the NTCA has suggested developing a national level strategy for management of interface and dispersing tigers in compliance to the SOP of NTCA ensuring active collaboration between district administration, police and forest department as and when required, for mob management and to ensure safe capture or movement of dispersing animals.

Nayak also announced that ex-gratia payment “on time and amounts that are in accordance to the needs of the people” was also to be determined for victims and families of victims of tiger attacks.