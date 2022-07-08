scorecardresearch
NTAGI panel recommends use of Covid vaccines Corbevax, Covaxin for kids aged 5-12 years

The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) approved the use of COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax and Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years, official sources said on Friday.

However, there was no decision on introducing these vaccines in the vaccination programme.

Data of Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years were reviewed in the STSC meeting held on June 16 and members decided that the vaccines can be recommended for administering in children.

The members, however, opined that data of Covid burden and mortality among children is not robust enough to take any decision to begin vaccination of those below 12 years, an official source said.

The issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting.

India’s drug regulator in April this year had granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

